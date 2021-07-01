Training Camp: How to watch & listen

Steelers Training Camp 2021 will be held at Heinz Field. While fans can come out and watch practices for free in person, they can also follow their team all day long on the Steelers official media platforms.
In addition to daily written reports and exclusive photo galleries, fans can follow along throughout camp in the following ways:
Live Programming:
- Steelers Nation Radio, the Steelers official digital audio station, will feature 10 hours of original programming dedicated to the Steelers. Each day that the Steelers practice, programming begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. You can see a full SNR programming schedule here >>>. SNR's coverage of training camp is presented by FedEx. Steelers Training Camp audio programming will also be available as podcasts. Check out all Steelers podcasts >>>
On Demand Programming:
- Watch press conferences with Steelers players and coaches in their entirety, presented by Your Neighborhood Ford Store, on Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App.
Social Media:
Follow camp on the Steelers Social Media platforms to stay-up-to date with all that occurs at #SteelersCamp, and get involved. @Steelers & @SteelersUnite are your places for:
- Viewing and engaging with exclusive photos and videos from Heinz Field.
- A chance for your Steelers Traditions like your pets, fan caves, Selfies and Terrible Towel photos to be shared with the rest of Steelers Nation.