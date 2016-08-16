Training Camp 2016 remembered

-"It's tough, I wish him the best of luck with what he's going through. This is football." _ CB Stephon Tuitt on the Lisfranc injury suffered by CB Senquez Golson.

-"We lost a true corner, a true nickel, a great asset that we had this year. But we have a lot of guys that are improving, a lot of guys that are willing to go out there and put everything on the line. I wouldn't use the word 'setback.'" _ CB William Gay on Golson's injury.

-"I take pride in where I was drafted. I understand what they expect of me, especially playing two positions. They're putting a lot on my plate but I'm showing I can handle it, excel at it. I just need to keep playing fast, keep trying to do my job and make plays, plays will happen." _ No. 2 pick Sean Davis on working at second-team safety and first-team nickel in the wake of Golson's injury.

-"He's been playing very well. He has one of the fastest get-offs that I've seen, probably, in football. He's having an amazing camp." _ OT Alejandro Villanueva on LB Anthony Chickillo.

-"Great night tonight, we really just appreciate the hospitality and the atmosphere displayed to us. We don't take it for granted, man, Steeler Nation's awesome. Hopefully, we entertained those that were able to get out here." _ Tomlin on an announced crowd of 12,100 greeting the Steelers for "Friday Night Lights" at Memorial Stadium.

-"Attitude reflects leadership. Our coach is very professional. We had the right mindset. We're trying to get better. When it's time to get down and dirty and nasty, we'll get down and dirty and nasty in real games. Out here we're just trying to sharpen our own sword and if it helps them, it helps them." _ FS Mike Mitchell on staying professional in a couple of combined practices with the Detroit Lions.