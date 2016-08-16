Training Camp 2016 remembered

LATROBE, Pa. - They checked in on July 28 and they'll check out tomorrow.
In between, a great deal was said at Saint Vincent College.
As the Steelers prepare to break camp, here's a look back at some of the more memorable and potentially more significant utterances:
-"We're not trying to set a tone. We're trying to prepare and it's very much an element in our game, so we're working in that area." _ Head coach Mike Tomlin on physical practices that included live tackling.
-"I feel like I'm ready, I can go out there and get tackled, whatever it may be." _ RB Le'Veon Bell on his rehabilitation from knee surgery.
-"Very important, man. 'Pounce,' he can dominate their best D-tackle, their best nose tackle. When you have him in the middle there are certain things you don't have to worry about. No knock on the other guys, but his talent and his athletic ability allows those type of things, the pulling, the running, stuff like that. And his passion is like no other. It's exciting to have him back." _ OG Ramon Foster on C Maurkice Pouncey's return after a 2015 season lost to injury.
-"Just critiquing, being a stickler on the little things and understanding we might not get that shot again, so make the most out of that opportunity and that way you can apply it in a game and you're ready for that moment." _ DE Cam Heyward on his attention to detail during every practice rep.
-"Because I don't have a Super Bowl." _ Heyward on why he took it upon himself to pay such strict attention to detail in practice.
-"I feel like I can throw the ball as far or farther than I have before. I feel like I have enough zip on balls. I feel like I can still move enough to get out of trouble and make things happen. You know that light at the end of the tunnel? I know I can see it but it's not real close in my mind." _ QB Ben Roethlisberger on how long he thinks he'll be able to continue playing.
-"The depth is the best I've ever seen, that's huge for us." _ OG David DeCastro on the offensive line.
-"I just feel like I'm a lot stronger, I understand the defense a lot more. There's a lot more playing than thinking right now." _ LB Ryan Shazier on his game.
-"It's tough, I wish him the best of luck with what he's going through. This is football." _ CB Stephon Tuitt on the Lisfranc injury suffered by CB Senquez Golson.
-"We lost a true corner, a true nickel, a great asset that we had this year. But we have a lot of guys that are improving, a lot of guys that are willing to go out there and put everything on the line. I wouldn't use the word 'setback.'" _ CB William Gay on Golson's injury.
-"I take pride in where I was drafted. I understand what they expect of me, especially playing two positions. They're putting a lot on my plate but I'm showing I can handle it, excel at it. I just need to keep playing fast, keep trying to do my job and make plays, plays will happen." _ No. 2 pick Sean Davis on working at second-team safety and first-team nickel in the wake of Golson's injury.
-"He's been playing very well. He has one of the fastest get-offs that I've seen, probably, in football. He's having an amazing camp." _ OT Alejandro Villanueva on LB Anthony Chickillo.
-"Great night tonight, we really just appreciate the hospitality and the atmosphere displayed to us. We don't take it for granted, man, Steeler Nation's awesome. Hopefully, we entertained those that were able to get out here." _ Tomlin on an announced crowd of 12,100 greeting the Steelers for "Friday Night Lights" at Memorial Stadium.
-"Attitude reflects leadership. Our coach is very professional. We had the right mindset. We're trying to get better. When it's time to get down and dirty and nasty, we'll get down and dirty and nasty in real games. Out here we're just trying to sharpen our own sword and if it helps them, it helps them." _ FS Mike Mitchell on staying professional in a couple of combined practices with the Detroit Lions.
-"I love camp, man. You get a chance to interact with the fans, they're out here saying my name every day. You get to compete against guys, it's what you work hard for, it's the beginning of the journey. It gets you ready for the season. It's great coming out here in Latrobe and seeing all of our fans and putting our will on display." _ WR Antonio Brown on training camp.
-"I learned from last year, I wasn't in good shape coming in. Now I know what to expect so I came in better shape this year. The whole season (last year) just prepared me (for this season), running every play, every down for the 'show' team. That just helped me and motivated me to keep working every day and stay in better shape." _ WR Sammie Coates on his transition from rookie to second-year pro.
-"We have one goal in mind and that's to be World Champions." _ SS Robert Golden.
-"There are some informal moments that make training camp valuable. When you're sitting outside at 10:30 at night, the day is done, and guys are sitting on the stoop, talking about ball or talking about life issues, helping one another. That doesn't happen as much when you leave the training camp setting. So there's some intrinsic value to being here, some things you can't measure. Those are the things I think about when I think about training camp. Those are the things that make me really excited about bringing a team to an environment like this. Personally, I could work out of Latrobe all year." _ Tomlin on the Saint Vincent experience.