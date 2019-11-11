Tomlin's Injury Update: Nov. 11

Nov 11, 2019 at 01:09 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

The following was Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin's assessment of his team's injury situation on Monday, which was the day after the 17-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and a little more than 72 hours before the Thursday night game against the Browns in Cleveland:

TOMLIN'S INJURY UPDATE
"From an injury standpoint, we had a couple of new things that occurred in the game (against the Rams). Ryan Switzer went down with a back (injury), Ola Adeniyi with a hip (injury), Anthony Chickillo with some rib-like cartilage (injury).

"On a short week, I don't know what it means for those guys, because they have yet to be evaluated (Monday) morning. Maybe we'll have some more information for you, but there won't be a lot of opportunities during the course of the week for those guys to work their way into the rotation or show their availability, just simply by the way we have to practice or the structure in which we work on a week like this.

"So I don't have a lot of information about their status or availability. We'll just simply play it by ear and do the best we can in terms of making judgments, not only in terms of their health and capabilities, but just the mix of people in regards to some of those things.

"If we had (practiced) today, James Conner (shoulder) would have been a full participant, but again, that's just a hypothetical work day. There is some angst there, but we feel comfortable about his ability to be available to us (in Cleveland), as we do with Ramon Foster (concussion), but we have to get through the week in that regard.

"Guys we are less optimistic about are Rosie Nix (knee) and Benny Snell (knee). Those guys are working, but they're not positioned in the ways that James Conner and Ramon Foster are to maybe participate (in the game) this week."

