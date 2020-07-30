Tomlin is excited to have football back

You would have a tough time finding anyone happier to have Steelers training camp underway at Heinz Field than Coach Mike Tomlin.

He is a self-described football junkie and that is as accurate a description you can find for him.

On Thursday, you could tell how genuinely excited he is to be back in his environment when he spoke to the media via a Zoom call for the first time since camp got underway, while at the same time approaching it in a safe and cautious manner.

"We are all excited. We miss football," said Tomlin. "We are glad to get moving. We have a lot of respect for this environment we are in. We are working our tails off to familiarize ourselves and adhere to the COVID protocol and keep the individuals, and thus the collective group, as safe as we can be in the midst of this."

That protocol, which was set through an agreement with the NFL and the NFLPA, makes the start of the 2020 Steelers training camp much different than anything we have seen before.

"We all acknowledge this preseason process we are going through is different and abbreviated in a lot of ways," said Tomlin. "We'll be continually gaining an understanding what those differences are. In the short term we just have a great deal of urgency and respect for that. We have to respect that with everything we do daily and how we work."

There is mask wearing and social distancing when possible at Heinz Field. There are protective measures left and right. There is a very gradual process to get the players acclimated before the real football begins. And there are also introductions. Normally by this point the coaches would be familiar with rookies and new players. But the past few days has been a getting to know you time frame for many.

"We are trying to familiarize ourselves with the young people," said Tomlin. "We have been working with them virtually for several months, but to be in the same physical space with them and have the opportunity to give and receive information and get to know them more intimately has been a positive thing over the last number of days. We are excited and have a great deal of urgency continuing that."

Many expected Ben Roethlisberger to throw at Heinz Field for the first time on Wednesday since early last season after offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner hinted at that, but Tomlin said he didn't because right now the key is focusing on the rookies.

"We didn't have him throw here yesterday," said Tomlin. "We are focusing on getting to know the young guys. He has been throwing and that throwing has been going well. We like where he is. We don't have any reservations about him being a fluent participant in this training camp process."

Tomlin said the approach they will take to developing the rookies this camp won't be any different than in the past, instead what will be different is the time they have to do it in.

"The time we have and the access to them is what is different," said Tomlin. "There is a different urgency. There is an acceleration of the process. In terms of the boxes we need to check with them, the ways in which we get to know them, that is unchanged. We also have to acknowledge in this environment they will be less of a finished project as they step into regular season stadiums in 2020 as they are in normal circumstances. That won't be exclusive to our rookies. That will be global. It will be prudent for all of us globally to be thoughtful, particularly at the early stages of the season, what we ask those guys to do because of those circumstances."

Tomlin, who said he likes the physical condition of how players reported, won't get to see them in full gear until padded practices begin on Aug. 17, which is when their true football condition will show.

"The live opportunities and looks are really framed by the collective bargaining," said Tomlin. "In this environment we have 14 padded practices. We all globally get those. If we are smart, we are going to utilize those padded practices to evaluate. We are going to utilize those padded practices to teach, to get to know people. Live action is a part of that. We have done that in the past and more so in this environment, not getting the opportunity to have preseason games and such.