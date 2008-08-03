Tomlin advisory

From: Dave Lockett
Date: August 3, 2008
Re: Mike Tomlin Press Conference
LATROBE, Pa. ─ Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin will hold a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 6, at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The press conference will take place in Benedict Hall at Steelers training camp on the campus of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
The Steelers will kick off their preseason on Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. when the cross-state rival Eagles visit Heinz Field.
Wednesday's press conference will be the final media availability with Coach Tomlin prior to Friday night's game.
− 30 −