Tomlin advisory

Aug 03, 2008 at 05:39 AM

From:                         Dave Lockett

Date:                          August 3, 2008

Re:                              Mike Tomlin Press Conference

LATROBE, Pa. ─ Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin will hold a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 6, at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The press conference will take place in Benedict Hall at Steelers training camp on the campus of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

The Steelers will kick off their preseason on Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. when the cross-state rival Eagles visit Heinz Field.

Wednesday's press conference will be the final media availability with Coach Tomlin prior to Friday night's game.

− 30 −

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Daniels doing what he was meant to do

Steelers guard comes from a football family, a football town

news

5 for Friday: Freiermuth gives Steelers a leg up at TE

The NFL playoffs have shown that having a good tight end matters

news

A legend called it quits

Hall of Famer Joe Greene retired on this day in Steelers history

news

Campbell wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Calais Campbell won the award named after Art Rooney Sr.

Advertising