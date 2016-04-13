Timmons: 'It was unreal'

"It was unreal," said Timmons. "The lights over there were unreal. I never saw so many lights, cameras, props. The whole scene and the energy. You knew you were at the top of entertainment. Just being in a Hollywood studio and experiencing that. Having a teammate doing that was even crazier.

"I think he is great. One of the best players I have seen besides Hines (Ward). I feel like Hines won it so I have to give it to Hines. He is the best I have seen as a player. AB is a strong number two."

Timmons said he wouldn't want to have to deal with the challenge of having to dance every week, and gives Brown props for giving it a shot.

"First of all he is a football player and he is out there dancing, twirling around all in sync," said Timmons. "It's not like he did it before. But he is just doing it and out there doing it well. It shows how mentally tough he is and how he can put stuff together.

"It's tough. Those judges are tough. You see how they do it. You have to critique yourself. You can't slip up. I don't really know much about it, but whatever he knows to do, I hope he does."