Time to hit someone else

They went through a long offseason, through football in shorts in May and June and padded practices against their teammates in training camp.

On Friday night, though, it all gets real.

The Steelers open their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on Friday, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m., and players are ready for a change of pace.

"I am really looking forward to it," said Ola Adeniyi, who injured his hamstring last year in the preseason and then missed time in the season. "This is what all the work is for. The first game of the preseason. Get the jitters out and ready to go.

"I get to start all over, make a name for myself. Every day I come out here Coach (Mike) Tomlin says, 'Are you available today Ola, are you ready to go?' I just want to get that conversation out of the picture. If I can be healthy this whole preseason it shows I am available and ready to go."

For guys on defense, who have been hitting their own teammates, Friday is finally a chance to let loose on someone else.

"I can't wait to hit someone in a different jersey," said Jordan Dangerfield. "Once you get into Heinz Field you know what time it is. Just to get out there in front of the home crowd is going to be great."

While things change dramatically during the regular season for game prep, just getting a taste of it this week is enough to fire some of the guys up.

"It's nice to get back in a little rhythm of things, how the week goes, preparing for the game week," said Tyler Matakevich. "It's nice not to hit the same people every day. Get out there and hit somebody else, a different opponent. Just get out there.