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Time to hit someone else

Aug 07, 2019 at 08:01 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

They went through a long offseason, through football in shorts in May and June and padded practices against their teammates in training camp.

On Friday night, though, it all gets real.

The Steelers open their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on Friday, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m., and players are ready for a change of pace.

"I am really looking forward to it," said Ola Adeniyi, who injured his hamstring last year in the preseason and then missed time in the season. "This is what all the work is for. The first game of the preseason. Get the jitters out and ready to go.

"I get to start all over, make a name for myself. Every day I come out here Coach (Mike) Tomlin says, 'Are you available today Ola, are you ready to go?' I just want to get that conversation out of the picture. If I can be healthy this whole preseason it shows I am available and ready to go."

For guys on defense, who have been hitting their own teammates, Friday is finally a chance to let loose on someone else.

"I can't wait to hit someone in a different jersey," said Jordan Dangerfield. "Once you get into Heinz Field you know what time it is. Just to get out there in front of the home crowd is going to be great."

While things change dramatically during the regular season for game prep, just getting a taste of it this week is enough to fire some of the guys up.

"It's nice to get back in a little rhythm of things, how the week goes, preparing for the game week," said Tyler Matakevich. "It's nice not to hit the same people every day. Get out there and hit somebody else, a different opponent. Just get out there.

"You just have to go out there and perform. You know your job, what they expect. You just have to go out there and play football."

Taking the next step: Mason Rudolph hasn't taken a game snap since the preseason last year, and he is definitely chomping at the bit to get out there on Friday.

"It's going to be fun to get back out there and compete against a new set of jerseys and let it rip," said Rudolph. "We have a great plan put together. It's tough when you're practicing and still installing things, but also putting together a plan. The coaches do a great job preparing us and we will be ready to go Friday.

"I have to make plays and show trust is there on the field of play. It's a complete collective showing of it. I am excited to do it."

Rudolph admits it wasn't easy last season being on the sidelines, but used the year to learn and grow.

"It's never fun. It's a big change," said Rudolph. "I definitely made the most of it, enjoyed it. I took what I could from Ben's (Roethlisberger) preparation, his on the field game tape and experience and watched him operate. It was fun. I tried to add some new processes. I am ready to let it go this week."

Rudolph, one of the team's third-round draft picks in 2018, is competing against Josh Dobbs for the role of Ben Roethlisberger's backup. Rudolph said he feels much more comfortable in his second season, but also knows there is a lot of work to be done.

"I am having so much more fun," said Rudolph. "Things have slowed down. I am ready to play. We get to play a different set of uniforms, not our guys, and get out there and let it rip.

"I am competing against myself. There is always going to be someone else on the roster you are competing against. That sharpens you. Last year I was competing against myself. I couldn't get out of my own way. I was a little hesitant. I wasn't as aggressive. That comes with the territory. Year two I have already felt 10 times better."

PHOTOS: Steelers Training Camp - Day 10

Take a look at photos from the Pittsburgh Steelers 10th day of training camp

Terrell Edmunds
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Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
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Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ralph Webb
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Ralph Webb

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry and Robert Spillane
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Zach Gentry and Robert Spillane

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Javon Hargrave and Tyson Alualu
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Javon Hargrave and Tyson Alualu

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Brandon Reilly
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Brandon Reilly

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
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Trey Griffey

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer and Mike Hilton
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Ryan Switzer and Mike Hilton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
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Vance McDonald

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
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Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
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Mason Rudolph

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tegray Scales, Jordan Dangerfield and Marcelis Branch
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Tegray Scales, Jordan Dangerfield and Marcelis Branch

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ulysees Gilbert III
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Ulysees Gilbert III

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcelis Branch and Brandon Reilly
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Marcelis Branch and Brandon Reilly

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
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Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush and Ryan Switzer
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Devin Bush and Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
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Vance McDonald

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton and Terrell Edmunds
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Mike Hilton and Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
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Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Travon McMillian
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Travon McMillian

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner and Travon McMillian
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James Conner and Travon McMillian

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyson Alualu
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Tyson Alualu

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
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Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
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Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
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Vance McDonald

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eddie Faulkner
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Eddie Faulkner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
J.T. Jones
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J.T. Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry and Ola Adeniyi
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Zach Gentry and Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry and Ola Adeniyi
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Zach Gentry and Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush and Benny Snell Jr.
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Devin Bush and Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
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Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
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Cameron Sutton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kameron Kelly and Ryan Switzer
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Kameron Kelly and Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels and Tyler Matakevich
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Jaylen Samuels and Tyler Matakevich

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
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Trey Griffey

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
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Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ralph Webb
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Ralph Webb

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
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Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
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James Conner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
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James Washington

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney
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J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ramon Foster and Ben Roethlisberger
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Ramon Foster and Ben Roethlisberger

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
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Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Roosevelt Nix
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Roosevelt Nix

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcelis Branch
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Marcelis Branch

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Damian Prince and Trey Edmunds
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Damian Prince and Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva
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Alejandro Villanueva

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
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Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
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Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Banner
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Zach Banner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones and Marcelis Branch
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Tevin Jones and Marcelis Branch

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
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Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brian Allen
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JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brian Allen

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
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Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers and Kameron Kelly
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Eli Rogers and Kameron Kelly

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
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T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
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Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Anthony Chickillo
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Anthony Chickillo

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
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Mason Rudolph

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald and Robert Spillane
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Vance McDonald and Robert Spillane

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
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Trey Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kameron Canaday
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Kameron Canaday

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers
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Eli Rogers

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Henry Mondeaux
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Henry Mondeaux

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield and Kevin Rader
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Jordan Dangerfield and Kevin Rader

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield and Zach Gentry
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Jordan Dangerfield and Zach Gentry

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
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Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt and Vance McDonald
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T.J. Watt and Vance McDonald

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer and Jordan Dangerfield
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Ryan Switzer and Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuzar Skipper
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Tuzar Skipper

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
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T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devlin Hodges and Trey Edmunds
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Devlin Hodges and Trey Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey and Jermaine Ponder
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Trey Griffey and Jermaine Ponder

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Derwin Gray
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Derwin Gray

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
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T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Travon McMillian
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Travon McMillian

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
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T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich and Ola Adeniyi
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Trey Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich and Ola Adeniyi

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Dobbs
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Joshua Dobbs

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph and Cameron Sutton
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Mason Rudolph and Cameron Sutton

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
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Trey Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
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Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
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