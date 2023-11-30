Three for the show

Nov 30, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

With free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick a full participant in practice on Wednesday, the Steelers can probably anticipate getting the defensive band back together, at least in terms of three significant components playing all at once.

It hasn't been that as they'd initially envisioned since the regular-season opener against San Francisco.

That's the last time Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cam Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt all appeared in the same game.

"It helps our defense when you have three quality players like that," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "We gotta get those guys better and playing. If we get them all together and we're playing well and we continue with an upward trajectory, I think we're gonna like it.

PHOTOS: Practice - Cardinals Week - Day 1

The Steelers prepare for the Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jacob Copeland (84) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jacob Copeland (84) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Blake Martinez (40) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Blake Martinez (40) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jacob Copeland (84) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jacob Copeland (84) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (82) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (82) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker coach Aaron Curry during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker coach Aaron Curry during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers interim offensive coordinator/running backs coach Eddie Faulkner during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers interim offensive coordinator/running backs coach Eddie Faulkner during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Trenton Thompson (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Trenton Thompson (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"They're outstanding players. Those guys are three of the best at their position in the league so if you have them on the field together you can only hope that we'll play better."

The threesome has earned a combined nine Associated Press First-Team All-Pro designations (three each).

But Heyward was injured in the second quarter of the San Francisco game and didn't start another until the Steelers hosted Tennessee on Nov. 2.

That was the first of four consecutive games missed by Fitzpatrick after he had been injured on Oct. 29 against Jacksonville.

The Steelers have also lost multiple inside linebackers for the season (Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander) but have seemingly had a replacement at the ready whenever such a lineup adjustment has been necessary.

"The mindset that (head coach) Mike (Tomlin) puts in from team development (OTAs) on in terms of guys not knowing when their chance is going to come but being ready when it comes, I think that shows up," Austin said. "Guys, when they do get their opportunity, they're not on the side saying, 'Hey, I'm never gonna play.' They know if they do get their opportunity, if they do well at it they'll have a chance at a greater role.

"I think guys take that to heart in this building and I think that's why we've been able to stay afloat."

That's the path first-year safety Trenton Thompson has taken of late to playing significant defensive snaps.

Thompson signed with the Steelers on Aug. 2 after having appeared on 12 snaps special teams for the Giants in 2022.

He made the first defensive appearance of his career on Nov. 12 against Green Bay and has played a combined 100 defensive snaps over the past two games.

Thompson turned one of those into his first career interception last Sunday in Cincinnati.

His preparation for the opportunity that eventually found him began in training camp.

"I remember he got off the bus, he came in and we had a full-padded practice and I think the first play he made was on a slant," Austin remembered. "He made a really nice tackle coming on that and our guys go, 'Oh, that's all right, who is this guy?' He just continued to show as camp went on and it was good."

Thompson has said he gained confidence from his showing in camp with the Steelers, even though he got a late start.

The coaches, in turn, gained confidence in Thompson.

"What he did, we felt comfortable enough keeping him along as a practice squad guy, that if something would happen we would feel comfortable bringing him up," Austin said. "It's shown that we made the right choice there."

Related Content

news

Faulkner has Steelers focused on details in red zone

Steelers working hard to be more efficient, finish off drives
news

What you see is what you get

Teryl Austin thinks Bengals will still do what they do without Joe Burrow
news

Team effort gets ground game going

Broderick Jones part of a collective that has Steelers running effectively
news

Steelers, Austin wary of Cleveland running game

Steelers in learning mode with new inside linebacker group
news

Something to build upon

Collective run defense, Porter's coverage impress against Tennessee
news

Steelers looking to stack solid offensive performances

Canada doing whatever it takes to secure a victory
news

Born to run

Matt Canada emphasizes commitment to ground game must continue
news

Steelers expect others to step up with Fitzpatrick sidelined

Kazee, Neal likely to see an increased role with All-Pro safety out against Titans
news

Porter earning an expanding role

Coordinator Teryl Austin likes what he sees but wants to see more from the entire defense
news

Getting the band back together

Matt Canada eager to see what offense the Steelers envisioned can do
news

Steelers confident turnovers will come for Fitzpatrick

All-Pro safety leads Steelers in tackles, but still waiting for first interception
Advertising