Three for the show

"They're outstanding players. Those guys are three of the best at their position in the league so if you have them on the field together you can only hope that we'll play better."

The threesome has earned a combined nine Associated Press First-Team All-Pro designations (three each).

But Heyward was injured in the second quarter of the San Francisco game and didn't start another until the Steelers hosted Tennessee on Nov. 2.

That was the first of four consecutive games missed by Fitzpatrick after he had been injured on Oct. 29 against Jacksonville.

The Steelers have also lost multiple inside linebackers for the season (Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander) but have seemingly had a replacement at the ready whenever such a lineup adjustment has been necessary.

"The mindset that (head coach) Mike (Tomlin) puts in from team development (OTAs) on in terms of guys not knowing when their chance is going to come but being ready when it comes, I think that shows up," Austin said. "Guys, when they do get their opportunity, they're not on the side saying, 'Hey, I'm never gonna play.' They know if they do get their opportunity, if they do well at it they'll have a chance at a greater role.

"I think guys take that to heart in this building and I think that's why we've been able to stay afloat."

That's the path first-year safety Trenton Thompson has taken of late to playing significant defensive snaps.

Thompson signed with the Steelers on Aug. 2 after having appeared on 12 snaps special teams for the Giants in 2022.

He made the first defensive appearance of his career on Nov. 12 against Green Bay and has played a combined 100 defensive snaps over the past two games.

Thompson turned one of those into his first career interception last Sunday in Cincinnati.

His preparation for the opportunity that eventually found him began in training camp.

"I remember he got off the bus, he came in and we had a full-padded practice and I think the first play he made was on a slant," Austin remembered. "He made a really nice tackle coming on that and our guys go, 'Oh, that's all right, who is this guy?' He just continued to show as camp went on and it was good."

Thompson has said he gained confidence from his showing in camp with the Steelers, even though he got a late start.

The coaches, in turn, gained confidence in Thompson.