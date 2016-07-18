Thomas: 'It made us stronger'

J.T. Thomas, DB, 1973-81 ** "Training camp for us was hell. People say what was your favorite moment about training? It was the day we left training camp. Even now when I go by Latrobe, I don't look, I just floor the accelerator.

"It was the place where it weeded out the men and the boys very early. In the first two weeks, you knew who would make the ball club. It was a weeding out process, and it was strictly survival. I don't think anyone loved training camp. We all hated training camp. But it was something we had to go through. The memories are not fun.