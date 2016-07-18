Thomas: 'It made us stronger'

The Steelers are set to embark on training camp at Saint Vincent College, a time some players love, and others dread. But it's a must, and for the Steelers it's something they will be doing for the 51st time at Saint Vincent College.
Several former players shared their take on what training camp was like for them at Saint Vincent College, and for the most part they are happy they don't have to go back. Up until the start of training camp we will be bringing you their fun stories and thoughts.
**
J.T. Thomas, DB, 1973-81 **
"Training camp for us was hell. People say what was your favorite moment about training? It was the day we left training camp. Even now when I go by Latrobe, I don't look, I just floor the accelerator.
"It was the place where it weeded out the men and the boys very early. In the first two weeks, you knew who would make the ball club. It was a weeding out process, and it was strictly survival. I don't think anyone loved training camp. We all hated training camp. But it was something we had to go through. The memories are not fun.
"It made us stronger. As a matter of fact, the games were easy. The season was a cakewalk because training camp was such a hectic, vicious, hurtful, painful environment. The conditioning was just terrible. We had a track schedule. We ran three 50s after practice timed."