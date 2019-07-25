Ready to go

The time is now: They came with suitcases and pillows, video game consoles and their favorite snacks. All the comforts of home were being lugged into Rooney Hall on player move in day for the Steelers at Saint Vincent College.

And the enthusiasm was evident.

This day isn't something the players dread. Rather it's something many of them have been anxiously waiting for.

"I always get that anxious feeling, wondering what day one is going to be like and what all of the guys did in the offseason," said Maurkice Pouncey. "This is an exciting time. Football is back. If you really love it, you love being here.

"Everyone is excited to be back and get around each other. You don't know how much you miss it until you aren't here. You go into the offseason, get around your family and kids, get away from your teammates, and it drives you crazy thinking about what they are doing and wanting to get around them and getting better and working and hanging out with them. This is the time to do it. Everyone is excited to be back."

Pouncey is also excited about what he feels is going to be a good season for the Steelers. He is expecting big things from the offense and the team in general, even if those on the outside aren't sharing those thoughts.

"Not a lot of people are saying we are going to be good," said Pouncey. "I like being an underdog. Ever since I have been playing football, I have been an underdog so maybe that is the best way to be.

"We can be really good. Any time you have a Hall of Fame quarterback you have a good chance of winning."

There will be some changes to the offense. That can't be denied after Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders.

"He is a Hall of Fame player so there are going to be some things that change," said Pouncey. "We have a great receiving corps that works really, really hard. The guys are locked in. they have a lot to prove. When you lose a Hall of Fame player the next guy has to step up."

Another change Pouncey already has noticed is how quiet and drama free things have been over the last three months. And he isn't complaining. Just the opposite.