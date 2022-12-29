'The Standard' to air on Friday night

Don't miss the debut of the next edition of "The Standard", the Steelers all-access series, Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Steelers digital and social platforms.

In the next episode, we hear from the outside linebacker tandem of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on their development in the 2022 season, and former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Jerome Bettis on the Steelers 2022 award nominee, Cam Heyward. We also go south of the border for an exclusive look at a memorable Steelers event in Mexico City and look back at an emotional evening last Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.