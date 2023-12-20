The emphasis is on fundamentals

The Steelers thought they had potentially achieved an offensive breakthrough of sorts the first time they played the Bengals, but since then they've been unable to recapture what they had in Cincinnati.

The Steelers gained a season-high 421 total net yards in their 16-10 victory on Nov. 26 at Paycor Stadium. But after that they managed 317 yards on Dec. 3 against Arizona, 264 on Dec. 7 against New England and 216 last Saturday against the Colts in Indianapolis.

"Our problems in a couple of these last few games have been penalties and shooting ourselves in the foot," interim offensive coordinator/running backs coach Eddie Faulkner assessed. "Although we had, I think we had a couple in that Cincinnati game the first time we played them, that wasn't the overriding factor. We weren't shooting ourselves in the foot and stalling out drives because of little silly things we were doing.

"I know 'Coach' (head coach Mike Tomlin) made a reference earlier in the week to September things in December and those are the things we can't have. I think we were just playing a lot cleaner football from a fundamental standpoint. Not just the fundamentals of the game and how to block or run or what have you but also the fundamentals of understanding how the game's gotta be played for you to be successful."

The Steelers were flagged for five penalties for 55 yards in their initial meeting with the Bengals, but just two were against the offense (holding on right tackle Broderick Jones and offensive pass interference against wide receiver Miles Boykin).