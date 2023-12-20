The emphasis is on fundamentals

The Steelers thought they had potentially achieved an offensive breakthrough of sorts the first time they played the Bengals, but since then they've been unable to recapture what they had in Cincinnati.
The Steelers gained a season-high 421 total net yards in their 16-10 victory on Nov. 26 at Paycor Stadium. But after that they managed 317 yards on Dec. 3 against Arizona, 264 on Dec. 7 against New England and 216 last Saturday against the Colts in Indianapolis.
"Our problems in a couple of these last few games have been penalties and shooting ourselves in the foot," interim offensive coordinator/running backs coach Eddie Faulkner assessed. "Although we had, I think we had a couple in that Cincinnati game the first time we played them, that wasn't the overriding factor. We weren't shooting ourselves in the foot and stalling out drives because of little silly things we were doing.
"I know 'Coach' (head coach Mike Tomlin) made a reference earlier in the week to September things in December and those are the things we can't have. I think we were just playing a lot cleaner football from a fundamental standpoint. Not just the fundamentals of the game and how to block or run or what have you but also the fundamentals of understanding how the game's gotta be played for you to be successful."
The Steelers were flagged for five penalties for 55 yards in their initial meeting with the Bengals, but just two were against the offense (holding on right tackle Broderick Jones and offensive pass interference against wide receiver Miles Boykin).
By contrast, they committed eight penalties for 101 yards in Indy. Five of those were offensive infractions, including holding penalties against tight end Connor Heyward, guard James Daniels and tackle Dan Moore on the same possession in the third quarter.
They'll be out to change that in Saturday's rematch with Cincinnati.
And they'll most likely be turning to Mason Rudolph, who is being prepared to start at quarterback in the event Kenny Pickett isn't yet ready to return from ankle surgery, to help orchestrate such an effort.
The most recent of Rudolph's 10 career starts occurred on Nov. 14, 2021 against Detroit.
But he's been with the team long enough since being drafted on the third round in 2018 to be perceived as a known commodity.
"Mason's got a confidence about him we feel good about," Faulkner emphasized. "Mason works like a pro, he always has. And from that standpoint we feel confident about putting him in there.
"I'd expect him to go in and execute."
The challenge there will be what it's been all along, drive the ball and score points, at times by taking shots down the field, but also avoid turnovers.
"Shots are just that," Faulkner said. "You want to take good shots. We, as coaches, gotta scheme, whether it's play-action or drop-back passes, we gotta do a good job of scheming shots we think that are going to be there to help them. And then, No. 2, we gotta go out and trust that our guys are going to make those catches on 50-50 balls down the field and stuff like that.
"From that standpoint, there is a thin line but we don't ever waiver off of the ball-security standpoint. We expect 100-percent ball security, interceptions, fumbles, what have you, that's the expectation, that's the standard."