Austin familiar with Ravens, getting there with Steelers

At linebacker, with Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander having suffered season-ending injuries and Elandon Roberts out last week against the Seahawks, the Steelers went with a rotation of Myles Jack, Mark Robinson and Mykal Walker. Jack, who like Rowe didn't sign with the team until late November, played all 49 defensive snaps, making he and Peterson the only defensive players to do so.

The Steelers even mixed in special teams captain Miles Killebrew for 16 defensive snaps as a dime linebacker, as 21 different players saw snaps on defense.

With the defense missing so many regular pieces to the puzzle, it hasn't hurt that the offense has picked up its pace, as the Steelers have scored 64 points in their past two games, a pair of wins over the Bengals and Seahawks.

The Steelers allowed just 11 points in the win over the Bengals, but gave up 23 in last Saturday's victory against Seattle. But that included limiting the Seahawks to three field goals in the second half.

Austin hasn't necessarily changed what he's asked of the defense – or his expectations.

"We call the game. I tried to call the game the same way as always, which is to try to not let these guys score," Austin said. "So, our offense is scoring well. We're doing some things as well, that really helps. It really helps. But as far as how I call it a game, I'm going to call it the way I see it the way I think is best for us to try to succeed."

Though the Steelers have the familiarity with the Ravens, having played them already once this season and at least twice per year before this as an AFC North opponent, this particular trip to Baltimore could be a little different.

With the Ravens already having clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, they could have a number of starters sit this game out to rest for the postseason.