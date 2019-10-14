Team win, Devin Bush & Steelers Nation

Steelers players had plenty to talk about following Sunday night's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, including coming together for a team win, the strong performance by Devin Bush and the incredible turnout by Steelers Nation.
Great win!!! Steeler Nation that was crazy!!! Literally felt like a Home game!!— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) October 14, 2019
Yessssirrrrrrr great win back home in LA!!! 💛🖤💛🖤 #SteelersNation was CRAAAZYYYY!!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V397qa0Oye— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 14, 2019
I know one thing. @_Dbush11 better be favored for Defensive Rookie of The Year. I know that he balling to hard not to.— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) October 14, 2019
Wow !! Steeler Nation is unbelievable !! Felt like we were at Heinz field. Great team win going into the bye week !! #HereWeGo— Nick Vannett (@N_Vannett81) October 14, 2019
I get so much love for wearing pink. Every hug that I get from a Saviour just encourages me to keep using my platform to inspire ppl. You ladies are warriors and I’d fight with you any day 💪🏾— Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 14, 2019
God is the greatest.— James Conner (@JamesConner_) October 14, 2019
Great team win!!! Back to the BURGH!! #SteelersNation— Tyler Matakevich (@44_Matakevich) October 14, 2019
Boys did that !— Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) October 14, 2019
big team dub ! all glory to God ☝🏾— Kameron Kelly (@kaetwicefrfr) October 14, 2019
Cut up then 30!!!!! @JamesConner_— Jaylen Samuels (@JaySam1k) October 14, 2019
Man I’m bout to grow me a Ponytail fade like @_Dbush11 !!! Young rook went nuts tonight.— Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 14, 2019