Team effort gets ground game going

Nov 16, 2023 at 02:30 PM
Mike Prisuta

It hasn't been a coincidence that the running game has started to hum with No. 1 Broderick Jones starting at right tackle, but not has Jones been the sole catalyst, in the estimation of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

"Certainly, Broderick's done a great job," Canada assessed today. "A lot of times in our business, sometimes credit and blame gets thrown around; it's 11 men doing their job. I'm not minimizing the job Broderick's done in two weeks. He's come in and played extremely well and done a lot of good things, certainly happy with what he's done.

"But I think all of our guys have continued to push and elevate the run game to where we want it to be."

The Steelers rushed for 166 yards in a 20-16 victory over Tennessee on Nov. 2 and 205 in a 23-19 decision over Green Bay last Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
They had gone over 100 yards on the ground just twice in their first seven games, with the 114 yards gained on the ground on Oct. 1 at Houston standing as the previous the high-water mark.

"Our guys have done a good job," Canada continued. "We've executed at a higher level. We've run the ball well, our backs have hit holes, our line and tight ends have created some places to go.

'I think it's been a combination of a lot of things."

Wide receivers have, likewise, contributed to the Steelers running the ball better of late than they had all season.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson, in particular, Canada emphasized.

"You talk about just a great player, great teammate, great everything, Allen's just been everything we could have asked for," Canada said. "He does whatever you ask, blocks, runs routes, leads.

"He's been a huge asset for our offense and for our entire group, in my opinion."

The entire group is readying for this Sunday's challenge in Cleveland, where the Browns are waiting and in possession of the NFL's No. 1 defense (seventh rushing, first passing).

Cleveland is allowing opponents 242.7 yards per game this season, including an average of 161 yards in five home games.

"They have a bunch of great players," Canada observed. "They're No. 1 in the league in defense, right? They do a greta job schematically but they also do a great job just with the talent they've acquired and the way they play. They're certainly up the field in their front.

"Also, we know No. 95 (defensive end Myles Garrett), leading the league in sacks and the tremendous talent that he brings."

Garrett is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter with 11.

The Steelers' T.J. Watt is third with 10.5.

"You have to know where (Garrett) is and you can't just not take care of the rest of the defense, either," Canada said.

"Tremendous challenge for us playing the best defense in the league statistically right now. They're very, very aggressive whether they're blitzing or not."

