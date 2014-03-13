Taylor: 'My name belongs on a Steelers jersey'

"Taking a pay cut wasn't an issue," said Taylor after finishing up a workout in Florida with Coach Tom Shaw, his offseason training guru. "Towards the end of the contract you are going to get released or asked to take a pay cut. I look it as I have been paid enough money for them to ask me for a pay cut. Being where I am, I feel like the money part wasn't an issue.

"I understand the business side of the NFL and how the Steelers work. When you get older you have to put your pride aside and know that this is a young man's sport regardless of how good you feel you are. That is just the nature of the game. All I can do is go out and prove I can play with the young guys any day of the week. That is just me. I am just fortunate enough to be able to retire with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It would have killed me not to stay here. Soulfully it would have killed me. By any means I wanted it done."

Taylor said there was a lot that played into him taking the pay cut, but it all centered on his love for the Steelers organization. From Dan and Art Rooney, to defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, to his teammates, staff and even his seven-year old son Ivan who wanted him to stay put.

"One of the key reasons why I stayed was my relationship with the Rooneys," said Taylor. "When you can call Mr. Rooney on his cell phone and tell him how you feel, put it a certain way, that is rare. It's a special bond you can't put into words.

"Then there is Coach LeBeau, one of my favorite people in my life. I listen to him talk, watch him walk, how he interacts with people. I watch everything he does. He knows. If he tells me something he is telling me for a reason. He has been through it all. When he talks I listen and listen carefully."

Taylor is smart enough to know how fortunate he is. In today's world of free agency, where three years can be a long stop with a team, he will be able to play his entire career with the team that drafted him in the fourth-round in 2003.

For a player that often times sees the Steelers of the 1970s, players like Joe Greene, John Stallworth, and Mel Blount who spent their entire careers in black and gold, he gets what it means to be able to join that fraternity of life-long Steelers.

"It means a lot. It's rare territory," said Taylor. "Playing with one team for 12 years is rare. I know I am very fortunate. You look at those players in the 70s, guys who still make their home in Pittsburgh, the continuity, the blue collar work ethic. It's about building and having a relationship with guys on and off the field. I understood that a lot near the latter part of my career.