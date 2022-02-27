Taking football to a new level

The Steelers have made a commitment to growing opportunities for girl's flag football, and that was on display Sunday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The team hosted their second Girls Flag Football Jamboree, with 100 girls in grades 7-12 taking part in the fun-filled instructional afternoon

"We are excited to provide this opportunity for high schools in Western Pennsylvania," said Steelers President Art Rooney II when the team first announced the event. "Flag Football is an exciting game, and already very popular in community programs, so it is great to provide high school girls with an opportunity to keep playing and represent their high school."

Former Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield was on hand to provide instructions for the girls. Dangerfield also took part in a similar Girls Flag Football Jamboree the team held in November and loved the energy he saw on both occasions.

"It's about the fun they are having, but it's also amazing how competitive they are," said Dangerfield. "They are out there trying to learn and get better. It means a lot to help them out, teach them the game, introduce them to certain techniques and things we do as professionals. To see the smiles on their faces means everything. It's amazing to see what they are able to accomplish."