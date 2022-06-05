Taking flight to save animals

And recently, he found the perfect way to combine several of his passions, aviation and his love for animals when he visited No Dog Left Behind, a Pittsburgh area nonprofit agency focused on rescuing animals that have run out of time at one shelter, and relocating them to a new shelter for a second chance at adoption.

"I got into aviation before college," said Tuszka. "I have been into it since then and really love it. I was looking for some things in the Pittsburgh community. They found No Dog Left Behind, which flies to different places and picks up not just dogs, but also cats and other pets, in shelters that either don't have a home or might be in a kill shelter. They fly and pick them up and relocate them to wherever they need to be and give them another opportunity to get adopted."