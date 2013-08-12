Sylvester on injury: "I got lucky"

Linebacker Stevenson Sylvester suffered a sprained ankle against the Giants on Saturday night, but said the injury is not as bad as it could have been.

"I am fine, just a little tweak," said Sylvester, who isn't sure how long he will be out. "I got lucky."

Sylvester made a tackle on a punt when rookie receiver Markus Wheaton rolled over his ankle.

"It was just an unfortunate event," said Sylvester. "It's the first preseason game and everyone is hustling to make a play and I just got cut.

"I understand his position. I have been in that same position. It's hard to get out of the way at that time. He is hustling, he is a gunner and they had him double-teamed. You are trying to run as hard as you can to get away from some of those guys and as soon as I looked to my right someone came into my leg. I got lucky it wasn't a major injury. Hopefully I get out there as soon as possible."

Sylvester said the most disappointing thing was at the time of the injury he was due to be a part of the defensive package on the upcoming series and instead had to leave the game.