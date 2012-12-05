Suisham AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dec 05, 2012 at 01:05 AM

Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his outstanding performance versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

This marks the third time Suisham has been named Special Teams Player of the Week in his career and the second time this season (vs. Philadelphia, Week 5). Prior to that, Suisham was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 9 of the 2007 season when he was a member of the Washington Redskins.

Suisham was a perfect 3-for-3 (46, 41, 42) on field goals in the 23-20 victory over the Ravens. His final field goal was a game-winning 42-yarder as time expired. It marked the seventh game-winning field goal of his career, his third this season and fifth as a Steeler.  

Suisham has made 24-of-25 FGs this season, and has connected on his last 13 attempts. He also converted both PATs in the contest, extending his career-long streak of consecutive PATs made to 100.

