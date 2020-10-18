Steelers win AFC North battle with Browns, 38-7

Added Tomlin: "I think it sent a message to them, third down wasn't going to be easy sledding today."

The Eagles had converted 10 of 14 third-down attempts in the Steelers' 38-29 victory over Philadelphia on Oct. 11.

Cleveland went 1-for-12 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down.

Mayfield was sacked four times and intercepted twice.

And the Browns' No. 1 rushing offense was held to 75 yards on 22 carries, less than half of the 188.4 yards per game on the ground Cleveland had been amassing on average.

The Steelers rushed for 129 yards, including 101 on 20 carries by running back James Conner, and scored three touchdowns on the ground.

"At the end of the day it comes down to respect," Conner said. "We just want our respect."

Roethlisberger directed a five-play, 88-yard drive in 3:37 that was finished off on a 3-yard burst for a touchdown by Conner one snap after Roethlisberger found Claypool for 36 yards to the Cleveland 3. Boswell's PAT upped the Steelers' lead to 17-0 with 10:28 remaining prior to halftime.

Another turnover, this one an interception by defensive back Cam Sutton, set up the Steelers' third touchdown and fourth score. After taking possession at midfield, the Steelers moved 50 yards in five plays in 1:58, the final 28 yards coming on a Roethlisberger touchdown pass to wide receiver James Washington. Boswell's extra point made it 24-0 Steelers with 5:43 left in the second.

The Steelers had opened the scoring on a 35-yard field goal by Boswell that capped their 11-play, 58-yard drive in 4:25 on the game's opening possession.

The Steelers lost inside linebacker Devin Bush (knee) with 2:28 left in the second quarter.

Tomlin said Bush "appears to have a significant injury.

"We'll put together a formula that will allow us to function in the interim, believe it," Tomlin added.

Bush was replaced by second-year pro Robert Spillane, who played his first defensive snaps since appearing on eight in the regular-season opener at the New York Football Giants.

Those had been the first defensive snaps of Spillane's career after breaking into the NFL as an undrafted rookie from Western Michigan with Tennessee in 2018.

Nickel cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and center Maurkice Pouncey (foot) were also injured.

The Browns got on the scoreboard on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who was uncovered in the end zone. Cody Parkey's extra point drew Cleveland to within 24-7 with 1:01 left in the first half.