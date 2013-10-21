Steelers waive Redman; re-sign Wilson

The Steelers have waived running back Isaac Redman and re-signed linebacker Kion Wilson.

Redman, a fourth-year pro, appeared in three games this season, rushing for 12 yards on 10 carries and catching four passes for 14 yards. He started the regular-season opener against Tennessee, played in a reserve role against Cincinnati and Chicago and has been inactive for the last three games.

Redman (6-foot, 230 pounds) had rushed for 1,136 yards in 47 regular-season games entering this season.

Redman also appeared in four playoff games with the Steelers and rushed for 171 yards on 24 carries, including 121 yards on 17 attempts in the 2011 AFC Wild Card Game at Denver.

Wilson, a third-year pro, made the team as a veteran free-agent in training camp and appeared in four games before being released and re-signed to the practice squad. He started at inside linebacker against Cincinnati and Chicago.