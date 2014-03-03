Steelers use transition tag on Worilds

The Steelers have announced that the team designated linebacker Jason Worilds as the team's transition player.

Worilds (6-2, 262) was originally drafted by the Steelers in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. In his career, Worilds has started 21-of-57 regular season games played and registered 121 tackles (90 solo), 18 sacks and three forced fumbles. Last season he set career highs in starts (11), tackles (54), sacks (8) and forced fumbles (2).