Steelers use transition tag on Worilds

The Steelers have announced that the team designated linebacker Jason Worilds as the team's transition player.
Worilds (6-2, 262) was originally drafted by the Steelers in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. In his career, Worilds has started 21-of-57 regular season games played and registered 121 tackles (90 solo), 18 sacks and three forced fumbles. Last season he set career highs in starts (11), tackles (54), sacks (8) and forced fumbles (2).
By designating Worilds, an unrestricted free agent, as the team's transition player, Pittsburgh has the right of first refusal to match any offer sheet he may receive from another team.