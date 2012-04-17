Steelers Unveil Throwback Jersey

Apr 17, 2012 at 09:30 AM

During a press conference at Heinz Field today, the Steelers unveiled their throwback uniforms that they will wear during selected games of the 2012 season. The Steelers are celebrating their 80th season and will don the throwback uniforms for two games.

The throwback uniforms represent the jerseys worn during the 1934 season. The team elected to choose the 1934 season jerseys to show a unique part of Steelers' history during their 80th season celebration and a uniform that has not been worn since that season.

"We wanted to use a jersey that we wore early in our history as we celebrate our 80th season," Steelers' President Art Rooney II said. "We have never used those jerseys since the 1934 season and I think our fans will be excited to see our players wear them in action this year."

The Steelers will wear their traditional black helmets as part of the throwback uniform.

The jerseys will be available for order at the beginning of the 2012 season.

Upcoming 80th Season Events:

Steelers Fan Blitz – Saturday, April 28

80th Season Throwback Uniform Photo Gallery

