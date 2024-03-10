Triple Take: Tight ends

Matt's Take …

There is one guaranteed tight end, Brock Bowers, to go in the first round. But after him, this class looks rather sparce. There are some tight ends with developmental talent that could take a little while to shine, but this is a position that generally doesn't peak as quickly as other positions. However, over the past few years, we have seen tight ends burst onto the scene quicker than in the past.

Sleeper - Tip Reiman, Illinois (6-5, 271 lbs.) - A king-sized tight end, Reiman lit up the Combine running his 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds. His other testing numbers were also quite impressive, especially when considering how big Reiman is. He is a team captain that could develop into a top inline run blocker at the next level. He has long arms and huge hands which he uses well to snag the ball outside his frame as well as in the run game and in pass protection. He isn't much of a separator or quick route runner, but there is a lot to work with in Reiman and his best football could be ahead of him.

#5 - Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-4, 247 lbs.) - Stover has played both tight end and linebacker during his time with the Buckeyes and plays the game with an aggressive defensive mentality. Stover won't win with pure speed and is destined to be a short to intermediate pass catcher at the next level, but this is a very solid prospect top to bottom. He is a well-rounded reliable receiver with some impressive route running nuances and is already a capable blocker.

#4 - Jared Wiley, TCU (6-6, 249 lbs.) - With his large frame that could continue to fill out, Wiley's athletic testing at the Combine makes him very intriguing. All of his tests were impressive and it is clear that Wiley is a sudden athlete with a lot of upside. TCU used him inline and out wide, but in order to handle regular inline duties at the next level, Wiley must add strength and bulk to his lower half. He is more of a "get in the way" type blocker. Wiley is more of a long strider than short area quickness guy, but he can go up and get the football.

#3 - Theo Johnson, Penn State (6-6, 259 lbs.) - Johnson was underused at Penn State and could be a more productive NFL receiver than he was in college. He has two things really going for him that could help propel him to the point where he is a highly useful starting NFL tight end: size and athletic ability. Johnson has a great frame and long arms. He is built to be an inline player. Johnson needs a lot more polish and isn't super abrupt when changing directions, but he has a lot to work with as well.

#2 - Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas (6-4, 245 lbs.) - Sanders was a five-star recruit, and it isn't difficult to see why. He is a vertical threat from anywhere on the field with a very impressive overall athletic profile. Sanders is more like a huge wide receiver than a traditional inline blocker and could stand to approach his blocking duties with more vigor. However, his mismatch ability in the passing game will be Sanders calling card and a calling card that should translate quickly to the NFL.