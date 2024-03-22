Triple Take: Inside Linebackers

Mike's Take …

They're being phased out to an extent, and have been for a while now. But the best inside linebackers are still three-down players and they remain invaluable components of a championship-caliber defense. They may look more like safeties these days than they do Levon Kirkland, but guys who can stuff the run and also run and cover absolutely earn their pay. Those types are hard to find to the degree that there just aren't enough of them to go around. But the good news is more are on the way.

Sleeper - Jordan Magee, Temple (6-1, 228 lbs.) - He wore No. 51, No. 23 and, eventually No. 6 for the Owls, which is a big deal if you appreciate the significance of the single-digit number in North Philly. "Those are for the toughest guys on the team," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted of that particular Temple tradition. "You earn that one." Jeremiah's a big Magee fan, even if others seemingly aren't as enamored. "His name hasn't come up one time in my talks with GM's/personnel directors. What am I missing?" Jeremiah tweeted prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. Later on in the pre-draft process, Jeremiah still wasn't swayed. "I liked his tape a lot, couldn't get as much support from talking to some people around the league," Jeremiah maintained at the Combine. "Man, I thought he had some real snap to him, especially as a blitzer. He can close. I like the way this kid plays." Sold.

#5 - Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-1 ½, 234 lbs) - Sometimes life really does imitate art. In "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" Forest Whitaker's character dominated the football game ("tackle by Charles Jefferson, Jefferson, Jefferson …"). Now, fast-forward from 1982 to this year's pre-draft festivities in Mobile, Ala. "The PA announcer at the Senior Bowl, I think he strained a vocal cord saying 'tackle by Cedric Gray' that day," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis observed. Gray has made such repeated productivity a habit (266 tackles over the last two seasons, including 145 in 2022, the third-best total in FBS). "Running backs versus him in the hole is a big mismatch," Jeremiah said of Gray. Yeah, but can he act?

#4 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (6-0, 228 lbs.) - Combine coverage this year included home movies of the son of former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter dabbling in the family business as a youngster. "There's a lot of kinds that started playing video games after playing against him as a 12-year-old," Jeremiah suggested. The hits have just kept on coming ever since. Quarterback Sam Hartman and Notre Dame, meanwhile, got a taste of Trotter's pass defense this season (two sacks and a pick-six). Family tradition.

#3 - Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 238 lbs.) - They don't come any tougher. Colson played approximately half of the season with a broken hand in 2023 (from the Purdue game on Nov. 4 through the Washington game on Jan. 8) and still managed to lead one of the nation's best defense in tackles (the second time Colson had accomplished that in Ann Arbor). Not surprisingly, he won Michigan's Toughest Player Award. "To me this is a Top-50 pick every day of the week and twice on Sunday," Jeremiah insisted. "Whoever gets him is going to get somebody they can plug into the middle of their defense and let him roll."

#2 - Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-2, 230 lbs.) - A First-Team Associated Press All-America selection in 2023 who was versatile enough and athletic to have been deployed as a spy against Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Texas A&M lost the game, 26-20, but Cooper had 11 tackles and three sacks. Cooper has range and length and, as his eight sacks last season attest, he can rush the passer from an off-the-ball linebacker position. Cooper's 2023 season was a breakout campaign after three middling seasons statistically, but it was worth the wait.