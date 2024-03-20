Triple Take: Edge Rushers

Matt's Take …

This is a very offense-heavy draft, but as usual, several edge defenders will be coveted enough to get selected in the first round. The second day of the draft doesn't look as rich for edge defenders, but overall, this draft offers a diversity of players at this position that should be useful pros that fit a variety of NFL defensive schemes.

Sleeper - Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State (6-1, 248 lbs.) - At 6-1, Kamara might not be for everyone, especially as a full-time edge defender. But his production is outstanding, notching 30.5 sacks in his college career with a pension for knocking the football loose. And Kamara showed up big at the Combine with his athletic testing. He has a strong wide build and can play with power rushing the passer or playing the run. At times though, Kamara can be too reliant on power and teams might look at him as strictly a rotational player.

#5 - Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-3, 254 lbs.) - Robinson has elite get-off and is one of the best athletes in this class at any position pound for pound, which he proved at the Combine. His flexibility and explosiveness are rare, but his production doesn't yet meet his traits. And at this point, Robinson doesn't yet win enough with power. His pass-rush profile needs to expand, but if that happens, Robinson could really wreak havoc in the NFL. Robinson's teammate, Adisa Isaac, also got strong consideration for this list.

#4 - Darius Robinson, Missouri (6-5, 285 lbs.) - At his size and the many ways Robinson can be used, he could have just as easily been listed amongst the defensive tackles. And he would have easily cracked the top five on that list. Robinson has a "First guy off the bus" build and looks like he was built in a lab with great length and muscle distribution. He will be used up and down the line of scrimmage at the next level. He was used more at defensive tackle early in his college career but spent the majority of his snaps in 2023 on the edge for Missouri where he abused offensive tackles with his bull rush. Some teams might see him as a tweener and not a fit for their defenses. Others will love Robinson's versatility.

#3 - Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 259 lbs.) - A neck injury in 2021 almost ended Latu's football career. What a shame that would have been, as this guy has just been an outstanding football player over the past two seasons. He already has an NFL toolbox of pass-rush moves and sets up his opponent extremely well coming off either edge. Latu has fantastic hand usage and lives in the opponent's backfield. Medicals aside, the knock on Latu is his arm length and athletic ability-both of which are just average. But of everyone on this list, Latu might have the best chance to make an immediate impact as a rookie.

#2 - Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 254 lbs.) - It was a bit of a shock that Verse returned to Florida State for the 2023 season as he likely would have been an early first round pick. Verse is very powerful and plays much bigger than his listed height and weight. This is an aggressive defender that plays hard snap after snap. Verse has very powerful hands with a good first step off the ball. He doesn't change directions and isn't quite as flexible as some on this list, but Verse has an NFL profile with his power, refinement, and playing demeanor.