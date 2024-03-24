Triple Take: Cornerbacks

Mike Take …

The battery of physical tests prospects are subject to in advance of a draft matter at some positions more than others. Cornerback is a position where they matter more than any other in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's estimation. "If I'm a corner and I run 4.6 (in the 40-yard dash) trying to cover a guy who runs 4.3 and he takes off, I can't get there," Jeremiah maintained. "The speed matters more at this position than any other one. I've been in the (draft) room and seen players adjusted on the board off of testing at this position far more than any other position. This is where these numbers, they really, really matter with this group." So check the stopwatch and the measuring tape as well as the game tape and draft accordingly.

Sleeper - Max Melton, Rutgers (5-11, 187 lbs.) - He only played one year of cornerback in high school. But the converted wide receiver showed the scouts what they wanted to see at the NFL Scouting Combine (40 1/2 inches on the vertical leap, 11-4 on the broad jump and a 4.39 40, the eighth-best number posted by a cornerback in Indianapolis). All that was in the wake of Melton hitting 20.96 mph on the GPS at the Senior Bowl. Melton has ball skills (eight interceptions over his last three seasons at Rutgers) and bloodlines (his brother Bo is a receiver in Green Bay).

#5 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (6-1, 180 lbs.) - He couldn't work out at the Combine after medical exams reportedly discovered a Jones fracture. But McKinstry was able to run and jump at Alabama's Pro Day in advance of surgery (recovery time is reportedly expected to be about a month). He covered the 40 in unofficial estimates that ranged from 4.3 to 4.7 and had a 34.5-inch vertical leap and a 10-1 broad jump, according to the Athletic. McKinstry also left no doubt regarding his confidence. "I just feel like I can do it all," he said. "Whether that's playing (outside) corner, in the slot, etc, I can move very well. I got the speed to guard whoever. Just my mentality, how consistent I am as an athlete, my consistency in my day-to-day life is just different."

#4 - Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-1, 173 lbs.) - Another guy who had a tough Combine but another guy who can fly. Wiggins told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales he had to shut it down early in Indianapolis because of a hip flexor/strain. But that didn't occur until after Wiggins had run a 4.29 40 that was officially adjusted to 4.28. Wiggins also told Dales he had been hoping for a 4.2. Beep-Beep. The NFL Network's height/weight/speed comparison is Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

#3 - Cooper DeJean, Iowa (6-0, 203 lbs.) - A broken leg cost DeJean the last four games of last season and he was still named a First-Team Associated Press All-American and the Big Ten's Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year. His subsequent lack of activity in the pre-draft lead up won't affect his first-round future, assuming he can work out for scouts as planned on April 15. A spectacular athlete and play-maker who is more football player than he is cornerback or safety.

#2 - Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 189 lbs.) - His 4.50 40 in Indy was fast enough. But a significant part of Arnold's package is intangible as well as measureable. "I wouldn't even say that it's my athleticism, but my leadership," he told Dales regarding what he perceives to be his best attribute. "Whatever team drafts me, they're getting a great player but a better person." That team will also be getting a physical tackler and a player who is athletic enough to have been recruited to play basketball at Alabama. Arnold has ball skills (five interceptions in 2023) and can play outside or in the slot.