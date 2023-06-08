training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers training camp schedule released

Jun 08, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, will kick off at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. when the players report on Wednesday, July 26. This will be the 56th year that Saint Vincent College will be the Steelers summer home.

The first practice open to the public will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 1:55 p.m. Things always get interesting when the pads go on, and the first padded practice will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

An annual highlight of camp is the 'Friday Night Lights' practice, which will be held on Aug. 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

The final practice open to the public will be on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Admission to open practices is free for Steelers Nation, but attendees must have a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders and waitlist members will first be offered tickets via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET, respectively, on Tuesday, June 27. Remaining tickets for the public will be available via Ticketmaster at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 27.

Please keep in mind weather can have an impact on the daily practice schedule, so always check Steelers.com and all the Steelers social handles for practice updates throughout camp.

The full 2023 Steelers Training Camp Schedule is below

DAYDATEPRACTICE SCHEDULE
* ThursdayJuly 271:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
* FridayJuly 281:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
* SaturdayJuly 291:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
* SundayJuly 301:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
TuesdayAugust 11:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
WednesdayAugust 21:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
ThursdayAugust 31:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
FridayAugust 47 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium)
SaturdayAugust 51:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
SundayAugust 61:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
TuesdayAugust 81:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
WednesdayAugust 91:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
FridayAugust 11Preseason Game at Tampa Bay (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)
SundayAugust 131:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
TuesdayAugust 151:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
WednesdayAugust 161:55 p.m. (Open to Public)
ThursdayAugust 1710:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

* Indicates helmets only
Schedule subject to change

