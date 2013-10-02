Steelers trade for offensive tackle Levi Brown

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded the Arizona Cardinals for veteran offensive tackle Levi Brown , it was announced today. The Steelers have traded a conditional draft pick in return for the seventh-year tackle.

Brown, who is signed through 2016, started all four games this year for the Cardinals at left tackle. He has started 79 career games since being drafted fifth overall in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Penn State. Brown missed all of the 2012 season with a torn bicep, but had started every game for four consecutive seasons (2008-11) prior to that injury.