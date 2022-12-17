Steelers to wear throwback uniforms vs. Raiders

The Steelers will wear their throwback jerseys this week when they host the Oakland Raiders on Christmas Eve at Acrisure Stadium.

The jerseys feature block letters and numbers on a traditional looking jersey, a nod to the teams of the 1970s and part of the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The jersey will also have a special patch honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

This will be the third time the team has worn this particular throwback jersey, previously doing so in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 33-18, while wearing the jersey.

They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 17-12, while wearing the jersey in 2019.

"I think it's really cool," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "It means a lot that we can wear the jerseys they wore and be a part of that tradition is awesome.

"Those guys still take a lot of pride in what they did, and we take a lot of pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers. That is what makes this organization so special, the true tradition."

This will be the third time Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will wear the jersey, and they hope to do it proud.

"I like the little differences, the little nuances, but for the most part it's our standard jersey because that is the tradition we hold," said Heyward. "You see all of the throwbacks that are out there, and they are cool colors and everything, but we have a rich tradition behind it knowing we won so many Super Bowls here. It's special to wear a jersey that resembles theirs.

"This game wouldn't be what it is today without them. They paved the way for us. We're just running with it. We are trying to leave the legacy the way they did."

Appropriately enough, the team will retire Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey at halftime of the game as a part of the Immaculate Reception celebration, the same type of jersey the team will be wearing in the game. It will only be the third time the team has retired a jersey, joining Ernie Stautner (No. 70) and Joe Greene (No. 75).

"What an honor it is for me to have my No. 32 jersey hanging alongside the great Ernie Stautner and my longtime friend and teammate, Joe Greene," said Harris. "To our fans, Steelers Nation, around the world, thank you for your love and support. You played a big part in our success. So many great groups that came together to form Steelers Nation and cheered us on to victories not seen before in the NFL."