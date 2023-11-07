Steelers to wear Throwback Jerseys this week

The Steelers will wear their throwback jerseys this week when they host the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium.

The jerseys feature block letters and numbers on a traditional looking jersey, a nod to the teams of the 1970s.

This will be the fourth time the team has worn this particular throwback jersey, previously doing so in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

In 2018, the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 33-18, while wearing the jersey. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 17-12, while wearing the jersey in 2019.

"I think it's really cool," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "It means a lot that we can wear the jerseys they wore and being a part of that tradition is awesome.

"Those guys still take a lot of pride in what they did, and we take a lot of pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers. That is what makes this organization so special, the true tradition."

Last year the Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 13-10, on Christmas Eve while wearing the jerseys and celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and honoring late Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who passed away just days before the game.

It was an exciting come-from-behind win, with the Steelers scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens with just 46 seconds remaining in the game.

"I think it's awesome," said Pickett. "The Steelers have such a rich history, and we want to continue that tradition. You think back on all of the great players who wore the jersey before you, especially Franco Harris. Going back to last year and how special that game was and getting that win for him. It will be another special game on Sunday."

Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward have worn the jersey multiple times and they just want to do it proud.

"I like the little differences, the little nuances, but it's similar to our standard jersey because that is the tradition we hold," said Heyward. "You see all of the throwbacks that are out there, and they are cool colors and everything, but we have a rich tradition behind it knowing we won so many Super Bowls here. It's special to wear a jersey that resembles those.