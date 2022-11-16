Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms this week

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms this week when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, the first time they have worn the uniforms during the 2022 season.
The Steelers are 7-1 when wearing the Color Rush uniforms, defeating the Chicago Bears, 29-27, on Monday Night Football in 2021.
The Color Rush uniform has become a favorite with players and fans alike, a monochromatic look that was first introduced to wear primarily on Thursday Night Football.
"It brings a different energy," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "Any time you get a signature game with its own jersey, it brings its own ice to it. We all get fired up. We love wearing the all black uniform with the gold. It really pops out. The fans get into as well. I know it's not a night game, but at 4:25 it's going to be dark. The gold will be popping and go along well with the Terrible Towels."
The uniform is a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves, while the pants are all black, with a gold stripe.
Check out the Color Rush uniforms the Steelers will wear during the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals
"I really enjoy those," said linebacker Robert Spillane. "That all black look…it's a clean, sleek look. When you wear those, you have to bring that black Air Force One energy as Coach (Mike) Tomlin would say. It's fun to come out in a different uniform. I think everyone in the NFL enjoys how they look on game day. They take pride in how they look. It's another opportunity to go out and have fun and do what we love to do, which is play football."
The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016 when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 31-27, to win the AFC North. The team also wore them in 2017 against the Tennessee Titans, a 40-17 win.
In 2018 the team wore them twice, the first time on Thursday Night Football when they defeated the Carolina Panthers, 52-21. They wore them a second time against the New England Patriots, a 17-10 win.
The team also wore them twice in 2019, once in a win over the Miami Dolphins, 27-14, on Monday Night Football and in the only loss in them against the Buffalo Bills, a 17-10 defeat. In 2020 the Steelers defeated the Ravens, 19-14, in a Color Rush game.
"The Color Rush is awesome," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "I think we have a pretty good record wearing it. Last year wearing the Color Rush was really cool. You have this cool uniform you get to wear once a year and it brings out a little more juice."