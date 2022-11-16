Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms this week

Nov 15, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms this week when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, the first time they have worn the uniforms during the 2022 season.

The Steelers are 7-1 when wearing the Color Rush uniforms, defeating the Chicago Bears, 29-27, on Monday Night Football in 2021.

The Color Rush uniform has become a favorite with players and fans alike, a monochromatic look that was first introduced to wear primarily on Thursday Night Football.

"It brings a different energy," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "Any time you get a signature game with its own jersey, it brings its own ice to it. We all get fired up. We love wearing the all black uniform with the gold. It really pops out. The fans get into as well. I know it's not a night game, but at 4:25 it's going to be dark. The gold will be popping and go along well with the Terrible Towels."

The uniform is a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves, while the pants are all black, with a gold stripe.

PHOTOS: 2022 Color Rush uniforms

Check out the Color Rush uniforms the Steelers will wear during the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) wears the color rush uniform during a photoshoot, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I really enjoy those," said linebacker Robert Spillane. "That all black look…it's a clean, sleek look. When you wear those, you have to bring that black Air Force One energy as Coach (Mike) Tomlin would say. It's fun to come out in a different uniform. I think everyone in the NFL enjoys how they look on game day. They take pride in how they look. It's another opportunity to go out and have fun and do what we love to do, which is play football."

The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016 when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 31-27, to win the AFC North. The team also wore them in 2017 against the Tennessee Titans, a 40-17 win.

In 2018 the team wore them twice, the first time on Thursday Night Football when they defeated the Carolina Panthers, 52-21. They wore them a second time against the New England Patriots, a 17-10 win.

The team also wore them twice in 2019, once in a win over the Miami Dolphins, 27-14, on Monday Night Football and in the only loss in them against the Buffalo Bills, a 17-10 defeat. In 2020 the Steelers defeated the Ravens, 19-14, in a Color Rush game.

"The Color Rush is awesome," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "I think we have a pretty good record wearing it. Last year wearing the Color Rush was really cool. You have this cool uniform you get to wear once a year and it brings out a little more juice."

Related Content

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a T.J. Watt autographed football and tickets to a Steelers home game

news

Steelers-Bengals game time flexed

Kickoff time for the Week 11 game has been changed

news

Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium will open on November 11

news

Lolley adds to Steelers content efforts

Longtime Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley will serve as Contributing Writer/Editor on the Steelers media platforms

news

Steelers launch Small Business Spotlight program

Steelers, PNC Bank launch Small Business Spotlight program to support women's financial equality

news

Steelers to retire Harris' number '32'

The Steelers will retire Franco Harris' number '32' in a halftime ceremony on December 24

news

YinzChat '22 season kicks off today!

Steelers Nation can now play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game

news

Steelers release first regular season depth chart

The first Steelers depth chart of the 2022 season was released

news

Steelers 2022 53-man roster

A look at who makes up the Steelers 53-man roster

news

Steelers add Morehouse in new role

David Morehouse will focus primarily on community and League-related initiatives as the Senior Advisor to the President

news

Harris named Steelers Run and Walk honorary captain

Hall of Famer Franco Harris will be the honorary captain for the 34th Annual Steelers Run and Walk

Advertising