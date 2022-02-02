Steelers to offer girls flag football program 

In celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day and the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the Steelers will offer a pilot program for local high school girls to participate in flag football this spring. The program aims to encourage high schools to sanction girls flag football.

"We are excited to provide this opportunity for high schools in Western Pennsylvania," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Flag Football is an exciting game, and already very popular in community programs, so it is great to provide high school girls with an opportunity to keep playing and represent their high school."

The Steelers will also host a Girls Flag Football Jamboree at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 27th at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. With support from the Steelers, NFL, NFL FLAG, and Nike, participating schools will receive equipment, uniforms, and funding to assist with both coaching and transportation. Register online for the Girls Flag Football Jamboree >>>

Interested girls should visit their high school athletic office for more information or visit Steelers.com/youth for more information and register for upcoming camps.