Steelers To Move Latrobe's Friday Night Lights Practice To Saint Vincent College

The Steelers annual Friday Night Lights practice scheduled for Friday, August 2, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will be moved to Saint Vincent College, the team announced today. The event will be FREE to the public.

"Unfortunately, the grass surface at Latrobe Memorial Stadium suffered an unexpected disease and we do not want to jeopardize the surface for the 2013 Latrobe High School games," Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said. "We still want to provide the great Steelers fans of Westmoreland County the opportunity to still enjoy our team practice as well as enjoy the many fan-friendly activities that go along with our annual night practice, but we felt it was better to move the event to campus for this year. We look forward to returning to Latrobe Memorial Stadium next year."

The festivities will still take place as originally scheduled, but will now take place completely on the campus of Saint Vincent College. The following is a list of what fans will enjoy on Friday:

Noon – campus open to the public 12-5 p.m. – Latrobe/Steelers Fan Fest 12-9 p.m. – Steelers Merchandise Tent; Steelers Social Media Tent; FedEx Traveling Great Hall; Steelers Cruise Booth 3-5 p.m. – Gatorade Junior Training Camp (limited space available – register at www.steelers.com) 5-5:20 p.m. – All Steelers to sign autographs for fans around the fields 5:25 – Steelers practice 7:45-8:45 p.m. – Latrobe's own Saddle Up to perform LIVE on Saint Vincent College softball field 9:15 p.m. – Zambelli fireworks display (on campus of Saint Vincent College)



WDVE-FM will broadcast live from Saint Vincent College from 3-7 p.m., and the Pittsburgh Steeline Drum Line will perform throughout the day.

Additionally, the Steelers will host a food drive to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, collecting non-perishable food donations. Giant Eagle has pledged again this year to match the number of pounds collected at the drive, and donations will double as a result. Please visit www.westmorelandfoodbank.org for more information.