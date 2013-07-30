training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers To Move Latrobe's Friday Night Lights Practice To Saint Vincent College

Jul 30, 2013 at 11:22 AM

The Steelers annual Friday Night Lights practice scheduled for Friday, August 2, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will be moved to Saint Vincent College, the team announced today. The event will be FREE to the public.

"Unfortunately, the grass surface at Latrobe Memorial Stadium suffered an unexpected disease and we do not want to jeopardize the surface for the 2013 Latrobe High School games," Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said. "We still want to provide the great Steelers fans of Westmoreland County the opportunity to still enjoy our team practice as well as enjoy the many fan-friendly activities that go along with our annual night practice, but we felt it was better to move the event to campus for this year. We look forward to returning to Latrobe Memorial Stadium next year."

The festivities will still take place as originally scheduled, but will now take place completely on the campus of Saint Vincent College. The following is a list of what fans will enjoy on Friday:

    • Noon – campus open to the public
    • 12-5 p.m. – Latrobe/Steelers Fan Fest
    • 12-9 p.m. – Steelers Merchandise Tent; Steelers Social Media Tent; FedEx Traveling Great Hall; Steelers Cruise Booth
    • 3-5 p.m. – Gatorade Junior Training Camp (limited space available – register at www.steelers.com)
    • 5-5:20 p.m. – All Steelers to sign autographs for fans around the fields
    • 5:25 – Steelers practice
    • 7:45-8:45 p.m. – Latrobe's own Saddle Up to perform LIVE on Saint Vincent College softball field
    • 9:15 p.m. – Zambelli fireworks display (on campus of Saint Vincent College)

WDVE-FM will broadcast live from Saint Vincent College from 3-7 p.m., and the Pittsburgh Steeline Drum Line will perform throughout the day.

Additionally, the Steelers will host a food drive to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, collecting non-perishable food donations. Giant Eagle has pledged again this year to match the number of pounds collected at the drive, and donations will double as a result. Please visit www.westmorelandfoodbank.org for more information.

For fans that previously purchased tickets, please contact the Latrobe Area High School at (724) 539-4236 for more information regarding Friday night's practice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Making their presence felt

Kearstin Schweitzer and Javé Brown spent part of 2023 training camp working with the Steelers personnel department through the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship
news

5 for Friday: Steelers leave Saint Vincent behind, not forgotten

Team built on a good offseason with a strong training camp
news

Practice Report: Aug. 17

After a physical camp, this was a day to fine tune some things in advance of Saturday's game
news

Camp Blog: Wrapping things up

Follow along for all of the latest from Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 17

When this photo was taken in 1971, Bradshaw was the starter but had yet to become a star
news

Practice Report: Aug. 16

Tomlin: 'I just wanted to focus on physicality in the line of scrimmage run game'
news

Parker named HOF finalist

Former Steelers coach Buddy Parker is one step closer to being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

Practice Report: Aug. 15

Diontae Johnson's catch won 7-Shots for the offense, but the defense would rebound later
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 15

There was a 3-way QB battle that developed into a 'controversy' during the 1974 season
news

New Steelers Hall of Honor exhibits on display

Fans can enjoy the newest exhibits, just put on display at the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, located at Acrisure Stadium
news

'He's quick to key and trigger'

Late arrival Kwon Alexander has hit the ground running for Steelers
Advertising