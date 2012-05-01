Steelers To Host Fan Camps in Mexico City

May 01, 2012 at 04:00 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting two fan camps on June 23-24 in Mexico City, Mexico, the team announced today. This marks the second time the Steelers have hosted camps in Mexico City (2010).

The one-day Fan Camp for adults will take place on Saturday, June 23, in Mexico City at Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Santa Fe. The fan camp will include individual drills directed by Steelers' players.

The one-day Youth Camp on Sunday, June 24, will introduce the kids to a number of individual drills needed to participate in the game of football.

"Steelers fans were very excited when we hosted the Youth Camp in 2010, and we are anxious for the opportunity to return to Mexico," Steelers' President Art Rooney II said. "Steelers fans in Mexico are enthusiastic and I know our players who are attending are looking forward to the weekend to interact with some of our most loyal fans.

Several Steelers are expected to attend, including linebacker James Harrison, defensive end Brett Keisel, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Ryan Mundy. Former Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley, members of the Steelers Radio Broadcast team, will also attend.

For information on registration for the football camps, fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com.mx.  Read full release on Steelers En Espanol.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Coming together for a great cause

Troy Polamalu was honored at the Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast

news

Irish eyes were smiling

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala was held at Acrisure Stadium on St. Patrick's Day

news

Committed to making a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Fund provided more than half a million dollars to organizations in 2022

news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Sharing love and support

Steelers players shared their love and support of Damar Hamlin by delivering toys to the daycare center his foundation supports

news

Steelers honor local Inspire Change Award winner

Anna Hollis, the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh, is the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner

news

Spreading joy at the holidays

Steelers players took area kids shopping for the holidays

news

A night filled with holiday magic

The Steelers hosted the fourth annual Huddle for the Holidays at Acrisure Stadium

news

Standing up for their cause

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause My Cleats to represent causes close to their hearts

news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward has made giving back a passion of his

news

A time to give back

Steelers players are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those in the Pittsburgh community

Advertising