Steelers to host Draft Party at Heinz Field

The Steelers will host their annual Draft Party at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from Noon to 5 p.m.
The Draft Party will be highlighted by Q&A's with current and former Steelers, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Mel Blount and Alan Faneca. There will also be autographed Steelers prizes, performances by the Pittsburgh Steeline Drumline, and more. Additional details can be found here.
Fans should enter through FedEx Center Gate at Heinz Field. Admission is $15 for adults & $5 for youth ages 12 & under. Tickets are sale now and on the day of the event through Ticketmaster.