Steelers to Host Coaching Clinic

May 14, 2012 at 07:39 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers and USA Football, the National Governing Body leading the development and growth of youth, high school and international amateur football, have teamed up to host a coaching school for youth football coaches in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. The clinic will be held on Saturday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The one-day clinic features classroom instruction and on-field teaching techniques at the team's headquarters at the UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Coaches can register for the clinic on the Steelers' official website, www.steelers.com. The registration for the clinic can be found under the "Community - Youth Football" section of the website.

This spring and summer USA Football will be partnering with NFL teams and colleges to host youth football coaching clinics across the country. The clinics will teach each youth coach effective ways to develop and organize their team, teach the proper fundamentals, implement drills and communicate with players, parents and other coaches.

Endowed by the NFL and NFL Players Association in 2002, USA Football helps football organizations keep the sport fun, safe and accessible by offering innovative resources focused on coaching education, league enhancement, officiating development, and health & safety awareness. The organization also serves as the designated United States representative to the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Stan Savran, broadcaster, 76

Longtime Pittsburgh broadcaster and trusted voice for decades, passed away on Monday night

news

Statement from Rooney II on Savran

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran

news

Morehouse promoted to EVP

The Steelers have promoted David Morehouse to an expanded role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, it was announced on Thursday by Team President Art Rooney II

news

Dates are set for OTAs and minicamps

The Steelers offseason program kicks off on April 17

news

Steelers hire Glenn Thomas

Glenn Thomas has been hired as the team's offensive assistant coach

news

Steelers hire Brooks, promote Martin

The Steelers hired Jason Brooks as the team's defensive quality control coach and promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach

news

Early negotiating period is underway

NFL teams can get an early jump on free agency today, with rules in place

news

Getting ready to kick off free agency

Find the answers to all of your NFL free agency questions are right here

news

Statement from Rooney on Haley

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Dick Haley

news

NFL Key Dates 2023

A look at the key dates on the 2023 NFL calendar

news

Play YinzChat Combine Challenge for your chance to win

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this week during the NFL Combine for a chance to win a T.J. Watt autographed jersey

news

Curry named inside linebackers coach

The Steelers announced the hiring of Aaron Curry as the team's inside linebackers coach

Advertising