Steelers to Host Coaching Clinic

The Pittsburgh Steelers and USA Football, the National Governing Body leading the development and growth of youth, high school and international amateur football, have teamed up to host a coaching school for youth football coaches in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. The clinic will be held on Saturday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The one-day clinic features classroom instruction and on-field teaching techniques at the team's headquarters at the UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Coaches can register for the clinic on the Steelers' official website, www.steelers.com. The registration for the clinic can be found under the "Community - Youth Football" section of the website.

This spring and summer USA Football will be partnering with NFL teams and colleges to host youth football coaching clinics across the country. The clinics will teach each youth coach effective ways to develop and organize their team, teach the proper fundamentals, implement drills and communicate with players, parents and other coaches.