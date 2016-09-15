Steelers to honor Ron Alvarado

Alvarado is the President and founder of Novus Group, a Pittsburgh based staffing and recruitment outsourcing company. In June 2013 Novus was ranked one of the Top 500 Hispanic Businesses in the U.S. by Hispanic Business Magazine for the third consecutive year. And in September 2014, the magazine named Novus the 24th Fastest Growing Company in the nation. In August 2013 Novus was named one of The 100 Fastest Growing Privately Owned Companies in Pittsburgh by the Pittsburgh Business Times for the 2nd year in a row. Alvarado proudly served on the Pennsylvania Workforce Investment Board (WIB), as the Governor's principal private sector policy advisor on workforce development issues. He was initially appointed to the WIB in 2008 by then Governor Edward G. Rendell and was reappointed by Governor Tom Corbett. He is the Chairman of the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and also serves on the board of the Dollar Energy Fund. Alvarado is the recipient of the 2013 Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) Vanguard Diversity Award. He is also the recipient of the Allegheny County Bar Association's Hispanic Attorneys Committee 2015 El Sol Award.