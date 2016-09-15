Steelers to honor Ron Alvarado

Sep 15, 2016 at 07:00 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Ron Alvarado, President and Founder of Novus Group, LLC, as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award.

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the sixth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2016 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The Steelers will honor Alvarado on October 9, when they face the New York Jets.

Alvarado is the President and founder of Novus Group, a Pittsburgh based staffing and recruitment outsourcing company. In June 2013 Novus was ranked one of the Top 500 Hispanic Businesses in the U.S. by Hispanic Business Magazine for the third consecutive year.  And in September 2014, the magazine named Novus the 24th Fastest Growing Company in the nation. In August 2013 Novus was named one of The 100 Fastest Growing Privately Owned Companies in Pittsburgh by the Pittsburgh Business Times for the 2nd year in a row. Alvarado proudly served on the Pennsylvania Workforce Investment Board (WIB), as the Governor's principal private sector policy advisor on workforce development issues. He was initially appointed to the WIB in 2008 by then Governor Edward G. Rendell and was reappointed by Governor Tom Corbett. He is the Chairman of the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and also serves on the board of the Dollar Energy Fund. Alvarado is the recipient of the 2013 Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) Vanguard Diversity Award. He is also the recipient of the Allegheny County Bar Association's Hispanic Attorneys Committee 2015 El Sol Award.

Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation.

Alvarado has chosen the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to receive this donation.

