Steelers To Honor Greene In Week 4

The Steelers will honor former linebacker and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Kevin Greene, with a special ring ceremony during the team's Sunday Night Football contest vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on October 2.

Greene played in 228 games over the course of 15 seasons for the Los Angeles Rams (1985-92), the Pittsburgh Steelers (1993-95), the Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and the San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was a three-time first-team All-Pro (1989, 1994 and 1996) and a five-time Pro Bowler (1989, 1994-96 and 1998).

Greene ranks third all-time in NFL history with 160.0 sacks. He recorded double-digit sacks in a single season 10 times, and he led the NFL in sacks twice (1994 and 1996). He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

As a member of the Steelers, Greene recorded 35.5 sacks in three seasons. His 35.5 sacks in a three-year span are the second-most sacks in any three-year span in Steelers' history.