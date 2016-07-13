Steelers To Honor Greene In Week 4

Jul 13, 2016 at 01:54 AM

Kevin Greene Top 10

Photos from the career of former Steelers LB Kevin Greene.

No Title
1 / 40
No Title
2 / 40
No Title
3 / 40
No Title
4 / 40
No Title
5 / 40
No Title
6 / 40
No Title
7 / 40
No Title
8 / 40
No Title
9 / 40
No Title
10 / 40
No Title
11 / 40
No Title
12 / 40
No Title
13 / 40
No Title
14 / 40
No Title
15 / 40
No Title
16 / 40
No Title
17 / 40
No Title
18 / 40
No Title
19 / 40
No Title
20 / 40
No Title
21 / 40
No Title
22 / 40
No Title
23 / 40
No Title
24 / 40
No Title
25 / 40
No Title
26 / 40
No Title
27 / 40
No Title
28 / 40
No Title
29 / 40
No Title
30 / 40
No Title
31 / 40
No Title
32 / 40
No Title
33 / 40
No Title
34 / 40
No Title
35 / 40
No Title
36 / 40
No Title
37 / 40
No Title
38 / 40
No Title
39 / 40
No Title
40 / 40
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Steelers will honor former linebacker and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Kevin Greene, with a special ring ceremony during the team's Sunday Night Football contest vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on October 2.

Greene played in 228 games over the course of 15 seasons for the Los Angeles Rams (1985-92), the Pittsburgh Steelers (1993-95), the Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and the San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was a three-time first-team All-Pro (1989, 1994 and 1996) and a five-time Pro Bowler (1989, 1994-96 and 1998).

Greene ranks third all-time in NFL history with 160.0 sacks. He recorded double-digit sacks in a single season 10 times, and he led the NFL in sacks twice (1994 and 1996). He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

As a member of the Steelers, Greene recorded 35.5 sacks in three seasons. His 35.5 sacks in a three-year span are the second-most sacks in any three-year span in Steelers' history.

Greene will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Harris named Steelers Run and Walk honorary captain

Hall of Famer Franco Harris will be the honorary captain for the 34th Annual Steelers Run and Walk

news

Steelers & Acrisure announce partnership for stadium naming rights

The team announced today that the new name of their home stadium will be Acrisure Stadium

news

Steelers announce '22 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2022 season - including the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Immaculate Reception - on Thursday

news

Steelers announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

The five coaches joining the Steelers for training camp will be Marion Bell, Charles Burton, James Daniels IV, Jerome H. Smith and Charles Williams III

news

Steelers/Fitzpatrick to hold press conference

Press conference with Minkah Fitzpatrick will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m.

news

Steelers announce front office changes

The Steelers hired Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting and promoted Dan Colbert to director of college scouting

news

Khan hired as Steelers' GM

President Art Rooney II picks 21-year team employee to succeed the retired Kevin Colbert

news

Steelers to introduce Khan as new GM

Introductory press conference will be held on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

news

Steelers Hall of Honor Museum to open at Heinz Field

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 season

news

Maroon finishes second at National Senior Games

Steelers' neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD finished in second place at the national event

news

Steelers OTA and minicamp dates

The Steelers offseason program is underway

news

Steelers to host Draft Party at Heinz Field

The 2022 Steelers Draft Party will be on Saturday, April 30 at Heinz Field

Advertising