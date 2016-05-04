Steelers To Continue Variable Pricing Plan

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers will continue their variable pricing plan for the third consecutive year for all of their season tickets, it was announced today. The plan, which began prior to the 2014 season, will be effective for all tickets at Heinz Field this year.

The variable pricing concept, which is used throughout the NFL as well as the NCAA, NHL, NBA and MLB, provides Steelers season-ticket holders the best value for each game, including the best available pricing for their seat location.

This season, the Steelers have added a fourth Premier Tier game to its 2016 schedule. The variable ticket pricing plan will give season-ticket members the best value for their ticket and seat location.

The variable ticketing price plan this year will consist of four separate categories:

Premier Tier – New England (Week 7) and Dallas (Week 10).

– New England (Week 7) and Dallas (Week 10). Black Tier – Cincinnati (Week 2) and New York Giants (Week 13).

– Cincinnati (Week 2) and New York Giants (Week 13). Gold Tier – Kansas City (Week 4), New York Jets (Week 5), Baltimore Ravens (Week 16) and Cleveland Browns (Week 17).

– Kansas City (Week 4), New York Jets (Week 5), Baltimore Ravens (Week 16) and Cleveland Browns (Week 17). Preseason – Detroit (Week 1) and Philadelphia (Week 2).