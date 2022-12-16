Steelers to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

The Steelers will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and Steelers Nation will be able to re-live the excitement when the team honors the greatest play in NFL history.

The play, which happened on Dec. 23, 1972, changed the direction of Steelers football for years to come when the Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders on Franco Harris' miracle catch and 60-yard touchdown.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the exact moment the Immaculate Reception occurred will be remembered when Franco Harris and some of his teammates gather at the Immaculate Reception Monument. The monument is located at the exact location Harris' catch occurred, situated on West General Robinson Street between Stage AE and Acrisure Stadium, where Three Rivers Stadium used to stand.

The excitement will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Harris and members of the 1972 team introduced, a special recognition of Harris, and a replay of the original radio broadcast of the Immaculate Reception at 3:41 p.m.

Fans can also visit the Steelers Pro Shop, which opens at 9 a.m., and the Hall of Honor Museum, which opens at 11 a.m. for tours, with reservations required. The FedEx Great Hall will open at 2 p.m., and among the food and beverage stations open will be Franco's Pizzeria and Pub 33.

Parking will be available in Gold Lot 1, Gold Lot 1 Garage and Gold Lot 2. Fans can access Acrisure Stadium from the FedEx Great Hall Center and South gates.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium. The anniversary of the Immaculate Reception will be recognized throughout the game.

At halftime the team will retire Harris' No. 32 jersey, joining Joe Greene, No. 75, and Ernie Stautner, No. 70 as the only players who have had their Steelers jerseys retired.