Steelers to broadcast WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers are proud to support the return of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) Championships games played at Acrisure Stadium to over-the-air television broadcast. The team announced today that it has partnered with 84 Lumber, Acrisure and Giant Eagle to air all four games played at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, November 24, on KDKA+, as part of the "Pittsburgh Steelers present the WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium" broadcast.

Kickoff times for the games as listed below; Match ups will be set next week.

Class 1A - 11 a.m.

Class 2A - 2 p.m.

Class 3A - 5 p.m.

Class 4A - 8 p.m.

"We are excited to bring the WPIAL Championships that will be played at Acrisure Stadium back to television," said Steelers Director of Business Development and Strategy, Dan Rooney. "This provides another platform to spotlight and celebrate the young athletes who play the game of football in Western Pennsylvania. We'd like to thank our partners who helped make this possible."

Fans have a number of ways to experience the WPIALs at Acrisure Stadium this season, most importantly experiencing them in-person. Tickets for all four games are on-sale now on Ticketmaster.com. In addition to the games being broadcast on KDKA+, fans can also watch a stream of the games online through NFHS.com. The Steelers dedicated Youth Football social media channels will also provide complete coverage of the games throughout the day.

The Steelers television broadcasts will feature youth and high school football content and include appearances by Steelers personalities.

Each year, the Steelers are proud supporters of youth and high school football throughout Western Pennsylvania – for both boys and girls. The efforts are highlighted by a spring girls flag football league, a schedule of summer time youth football camps, and its feature program, "The Steelers High School Football Showcase, presented by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette", which profiles a game each week throughout the high school season on the team's digital and social platforms.