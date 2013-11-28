Steelers Thanksgiving History

Today's matchup between the Steelers and Ravens marks the seventh time in team history that Pittsburgh has played on Thanksgiving. All seven contests have taken place away from Pittsburgh.

The Steelers first played on Thanksgiving way back on November 23, 1939, losing a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-14. The following year, the Steelers and Eagles met again on Thanksgiving, with the Eagles winning 7-0 on a late fourth quarter touchdown.

Pittsburgh secured its first and only Thanksgiving Day victory on November 23, 1950, defeating the Chicago Cardinals, 28-17. Pittsburgh rushed for 220 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns in that game, including 101 yards and two scores from running back Joe Geri.

More than 30 years passed by before the Steelers played again on Thanksgiving. But in 1983, Pittsburgh faced the Detroit Lions on November 24, losing 45-3. The Steelers also faced the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, on November 28, 1991, losing 20-10.