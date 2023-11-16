Steelers, Austin wary of Cleveland running game

What they're learning more about is the skill set of Walker, a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons who has made 20 career starts, including 12 last season for Atlanta. Walker was productive for Atlanta a year ago, recording 107 tackles with 2 interceptions, 6 pass defenses and a sack, but figuring out how he fits into the equation with Roberts and Robinson is now the key for the Steelers moving forward.

The Steelers have been better against the run in recent weeks, but Cleveland's Jerome Ford, who replaced Chubb earlier in the season after he was injured, had a 69-yard run against the Steelers, while last week against the Packers, A.J. Dillion got loose for a 40-yard run in an otherwise solid day for the run defense.

"Were still a work in progress," Austin admitted. "We gave up a big chunk last week that probably didn't need to be a big chunk. And so until we get those knocked completely out of our game, I'm going to say no, we're not where we need to be. But we're working that way. We're fighting to get there. And the nice thing is, we've won a lot of games while we're cleaning up a lot of mess. And that's really the truth of the matter. You know, too many chunk plays pass and run for us. If we take those out of our game, we'll be much better. Until we do, we're going to be in dogfights like we've been in every game."