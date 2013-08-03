Steelers Sign Veteran OT D'Anthony Batiste

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran free agent offensive tackle D'Anthony Batiste to a one-year contract, the team announced today.

Batiste was undrafted in 2004 out of Louisiana-Lafayette and played one season for the Bossier-Shreveport Battle Wings in the Arena Football League's developmental league. He was signed by the Edmonton Eskimos during the Canadian Football League's preseason in 2006, but was released prior to the start of the regular season.

Batiste signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2006. He has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. He has played in 37 games and made 14 starts in his NFL career.