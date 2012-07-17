Steelers Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle Max Starks

The Steelers added depth on the offensive line today by re-signing offensive tackle Max Starks. Financial terms of the one-year deal were not disclosed.

Starks (6-8, 345) spent all eight years of his career with the Steelers after the team drafted him in the third round (75th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft. He started 80 games in eight years with Pittsburgh, including 12 in 2011.