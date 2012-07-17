Steelers Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle Max Starks

Jul 17, 2012 at 07:15 AM

The Steelers added depth on the offensive line today by re-signing offensive tackle Max Starks. Financial terms of the one-year deal were not disclosed.

Starks (6-8, 345) spent all eight years of his career with the Steelers after the team drafted him in the third round (75th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft. He started 80 games in eight years with Pittsburgh, including 12 in 2011.

Starks started eight postseason games during his eight years in Pittsburgh. He started at left tackle in the Steelers' Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals and started at right tackle in the team's Super Bowl XL win against the Seattle Seahawks.

