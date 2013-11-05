Steelers Sign Van Dyke; Release Green

Nov 05, 2013 at 05:22 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke, the team announced today.

Earlier this season, Van Dyke (6-1, 187), was placed on the team's Waived/Injured List on August 25. He signed with the Steelers on September 7, 2012, and saw action in nine games last season. Van Dyke was originally drafted by the Raiders in the third round (87th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He appeared in 14 games with four starts during his rookie season in Oakland.

To make room on the roster, the Steelers released cornerback Isaiah Green.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

