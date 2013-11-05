Steelers Sign Van Dyke; Release Green

Earlier this season, Van Dyke (6-1, 187), was placed on the team's Waived/Injured List on August 25. He signed with the Steelers on September 7, 2012, and saw action in nine games last season. Van Dyke was originally drafted by the Raiders in the third round (87th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He appeared in 14 games with four starts during his rookie season in Oakland.