Steelers Sign Two To Reserve/Future List

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed two players to their Reserve/Future List, the team announced today. Quarterback Jared Zabransky and wide receiver Matt Trannon both signed with the Steelers and will be on the team's offseason roster.

Zabransky (6-2, 219) was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Boise State in 2007. He was released by the Texans following training camp but spent time on their practice squad last year.

Trannon (6-6, 235) was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan State in 2007. After being released in training camp, he spent time on the Cardinals practice squad last season. Trannon also was on the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders practice squads throughout the 2007 season.