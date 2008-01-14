Steelers Sign Two To Reserve/Future List

Jan 14, 2008 at 07:59 AM
retkofsky_dh_42_86915.jpg

Steelers

Sign Two To Reserve/Future List

PITTSBURGH— The Pittsburgh Steelers signed two players to their Reserve/Future List, the team announced today. Long snapper Jared Retkofsky and fullback Billy Latsko both signed with the Steelers and will be on the team's offseason roster.

Retkofsky (6-5, 260) originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of TCU in 2007. He was in the Steelers training camp before being released. Retkofsky then spent one week on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad during the 2007 season.

Latsko (5-10, 233) was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Florida in 2007. He was released by the Panthers during training camp, but then signed to the team's practice squad for most of the 2007 season.

– 30 –

